Bexhill Rowing Club secure championship at Eastbourne Regatta

Bexhill Rowing club travelled the short distance to Eastbourne for what was the start of a very busy weekend of racing, with Bexhill Regatta the next day. Sea conditions were very rough with gusts of over 20mph making rowing both challenging in a rowing sense and managing to survive the course without sinking.

Bexhill recorded another win in the Men’s Junior Senior fours. This meant Bexhill secured the Junior Senior fours championship and they remain unbeaten in the association regattas that they have competed in.

Phil McCorry, Herbie Molton, Clive Bingham, Byron Cramp and cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell had a very fast start and pulled clear of the field before half way to the turning buoys. They extended their lead on the way back from the turn, surfing the big waves to win by eight boat lengths. The guys also competed in the Men’s Senior fours coming home fifth.

Also In the Junior Senior race Bexhill’s other crew of John Molton, Digby Cramp, Rowan Heynes, Freddie Woodbridge with cox Darren Mitchell finished in fourth.

Winning Junior Senior crew and now champions (L to R) Clive Bingham, Byron Cramp, Taya Hutton-Mitchell, Herbie Molton and Phil McCorry

After winning in Junior Seniors Phil McCorry also had a fourth place in the Men’s Senior sculls race ending a very busy day for himself.

In the Men’s Junior fours the crew of Noah Landau, Digby Cramp, Rowan Heynes & Freddie Woodbridge qualified in their heat and rowed to sixth place in the final scoring the remaining available league points. But in the Novice four race with Tom Woodbridge in place of Rowan had terrible luck with a foot plate breaking off the startline.

The Ladies Novice four heat saw Ceri Wilkinson, Alex Dickson, Lizzie Pannell and Sarah Reader just missing out by one position to qualify for the final. The Ladies had never rowed in such extreme conditions and almost sank at the halfway buoys but survived and will regroup for their home regatta the following day.

With conditions still deteriorating, some crews sinking and boat collisions the decision was made to not run the last three races. The forecast for Bexhill the following day was light winds so all the rowers got back to start preparing for the penultimate regatta of the season.