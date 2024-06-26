Bexhill Rowing Regatta 23/06/2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bexhill Rowing Club hosted the fourth round of the Coastal Amateur Rowing Association 2024 season. Conditions were sunny but with a strong south westerly wind making conditions extremely difficult. Bexhill were fielding 40 rowers who went on to score two wins, seven seconds, four thirds and multiple points scoring places. Bexhill also claimed the novice aggregate trophy for the most points of any club in the novice category.

The first win of the day went to the Men’s Novice four of Oliver Golding-Hazell, Freddie Woodbridge, Rowan Heynes, Chris Golding and cox Darren Mitchell. They dealt with the conditions better than all the other crews out there to win by over four boat lengths.

Win number two came courtesy of the Men's Masters 50+ fours. Brian Donald, Chris Mizen, Clive Bingham, Kieran Cahill and cox Phil McCorry won by 3 clear boat lengths. It wasn’t an easy victory due to the choppy conditions causing one of the rowers' seats to come off mid race but recovered well to push back into the lead.

The first of seven second places came in the Men’s Junior pair. Chris Botha and Byron Cramp equalled their best result of the season. Unfortunately the other pair of Rowan Heynes and Herbie Molton in their first race together capsized as did many others in the difficult conditions.

Another second place came in the Ladies Novice fours courtesy of Tiannah Macey, Emillia Goldsmith, Lizzie Pannell, Amberley Connor and cox Darren Mitchell. Bexhill’s second crew had a first time racer in Alex Dickson. She teamed up with Catherine Richard, Ceri Wilkinson, Sarah Reader and cox Phil McCorry to finish in sixth place grabbing the last league point.

Bexhills third second place came courtesy of Nick McCorry in the Men’s Junior sculls race. Unlike many of his competitors Nick dealt with the conditions well to finish a few boat lengths behind the race winner.

In the men's senior pairs both bexhill’s crews made the top three with Doug Holdaway and Kieran Cahill leading Matt Hellier and Greg Anderson in a two three finish.

Ebony Hutton-Mitchell scored a great second in the Ladies Novice sculls especially as the conditions were the most extreme she’d ever rowed in.

Bexhills sixth second came in the Ladies Junior pairs where Steph Toogood and Willow Johnson narrowly lost out in the last few hundred metres. The second pair of Gabby Ward and Taya Hutton-Mitchell finished in fourth place.

Bexhills seventh and final second came in the Junior 16 boys quads. Bexhill had two crews entered, finishing in second and third places respectively. Second place crew consisting of Chris Golding, Herbie Molton, Rowan Heynes, Seb Ward narrowly edged out their club mates of Noah Landau, Digby Cramp, Lorcan Hennessy and Tom Woddbridge in his first ever race with a close fought battle to the line.

Bexhill fielded a Junior 16 girls quad for the first time this year including a first race for Connie Bailey. She was teamed with Emily Singh, Emillia Goldsmith, Taya Hutton-Mitchell and in their first race together finished an amazing third in a hotly contested event.

In the men’s Senior sculls Phil McCorry led home club teammate Doug Holderway to record 3th and 4th place finishes respectively.

Next up were the senior ladies four. Gabby Ward, Willow Johnson, Abi Little, Vinny Miles came in fourth place.

Bexhill fielded a Women's masters 40+ crew. The ladies, although not having rowed together till the race, had a great row to finish fourth. The crew consisted of Catherine Richard, Anna-Marie Cowling, Steph Toogood and Sarah Reader.

The men’s Junior four of Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Chris Botha, Byron Cramp and cox Darren Mitchell who are current championship leaders were unlucky in their race and succumbed as did many to the rough conditions and sank halfway along the course. They are still 3-1 up in the championship standings so will be looking to get things back on track this Weekend in Folkestone.

Unlucky rower of the day went to Seb Ward who was leading his first Novice scull race only for it to be stopped for safety reasons following multiple boat capsizes.

Bexhill Rowing club would like to thank all their race sponsors along with the many parents that helped out on the day.