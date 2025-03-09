Bexhill Sailing Club starts the 2025 season with a Fitting Out Supper

The start of the sailing season at Bexhill Sailing Club, as at many others, is marked with a Fitting Out Supper, where members have a meal together, reminisce about last season, and look forward with anticipation to the coming season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We were treated to a lovely evening with excellent food by the always dedicated Social Committee team, thank you. I don't know how they found time to decorate the clubhouse with so many large colourful balloons!

Our first race on Saturday, March 15, Spring Series 1, competes for the "Ice Bucket Trophy". Followed by Spring Series 2 on Sunday 16th.

If you happen to be on Bexhill Promenade around Noon either day you can watch our boats launch into the surf. Good luck to all our sailors this season!