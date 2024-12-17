Bexhill student ends the year with another European championship title for Judo

Izzie Everest, a talented student from Bexhill College, has added another prestigious title to her collection after securing gold at the first-ever Adaptive Kata Judo European competition in June 2024.

On November 21, 2024, Izzie travelled to Venray, Holland, where she represented Great Britain as a member of the Adaptive GB team in two major Judo competitions.

On the first day, Izzie competed in the European Judo Union (EJU) Kata Championships, part of the EJU Get Together Tournament. Alongside her partner, she won gold, securing first place and another European Championship title.

The following day, Izzie competed again in the EJU Venray Get Together Tournament 2024, winning two of her three Judo fights and drawing the third. This earned her a silver medal and 20 points towards her black belt, marking what she called “one amazing weekend.”

Izzie on the mat at the EJU Get Together Tournament 2024

Izzie, a wheelchair user diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, underwent corrective surgery at Evelina London Children’s Hospital. In a blog post for the hospital, Izzie shared her ongoing charity work, particularly her efforts for Evelina London, where she continues to receive support.

She recalled past fundraising challenges, including walking a mile around Westminster on a walking frame and abseiling down the hospital’s building – activities she never thought possible.

So far, Izzie has won six European titles, four Kata Championship titles, and two World Judo Championship titles.

Although Kata was not traditionally recognized for those with disabilities, Izzie and her partner have long competed in open competitions despite the absence of a specific category for disabled athletes. As she shared in her blog, “I loved seeing some adults’ shocked faces when I turned up at their judo events in my wheelchair. But slowly, through my perseverance, I am showing the world of judo that wheelchairs aren't something to fear within the sport.”

Izzie is now setting her sights on her next challenge: an EJU Kata Tournament in Latvia in May 2025, where she hopes to claim another European title. She is also preparing for next year's Judo and Kata tournaments in Australia, aiming for yet another world title.