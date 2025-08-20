Bexhill United back in league action with fine victory away at Peacehaven

There was little time to dwell on Saturday's FA Cup exit for the Pirates as they found themselves pitched straight back into league action with a Tuesday night trip along the coast to Peacehaven under the lights.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were a few alterations to the Cup line-up with Jack Shonk slotting back in as centre forward, the return of Kyle Holden to the middle of the park and Dale Penn starting in the left back position.

Bexhill started on the front foot, getting their passing game going from the off and had created a couple of good openings when a ball over the top from Ryan Moir was pounced on by Charlie Curran and he went eyeball to eyeball with the home side keeper and sent the ball past him and into the net. It was no less than Bexhill deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacehaven got into the game a bit more later on in the first half but the Pirates went in one up at the break.

Bexhill on the attack under the lights

After the restart the temperature dropped a few degrees up on the Sussex chalk cliffs but Bexhill turned up the heat again and were camped out around the Peacehaven box. On 56 minutes the Pirates' lead was doubled when Ryan Moir picked up a through ball from Shonk half way into the home side’s half and bore down on goal before placing his shot into the bottom corner.

At the back Richie Welch and Dan Rogers were imperious dealing with everything that was hurled their way. It wasn’t until the 90th minute that Peacehaven generated some excitement of their own. The referee blew for a foul on the edge of the box. The home team players argued it was inside the box but the man with the whistle said no.

The Peacehaven number five gave the ref a bit too much bunny and picked up a second yellow for dissent and that was his nights work over. The Bexhill wall stood firm for both the free kick and the rebound and the ball was cleared away up the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 94 minutes there was more late drama with what was probably Peacehaven’s first really clear chance and the ball looped into the goal but any hope that it would spark panic in the Bexhill ranks proved unfounded and the Pirates calmly saw out the closing minutes and secured the points.

Unbeaten in the first three league games, Bexhill are right there in the mix with the early pace setters. Kyle Holden was awarded the man of the match honours for his non-stop work on a night when the whole Bexhill team put in a huge effort.

Next up for the Pirates is a home game with Guernsey in the FA Vase on Saturday which will be played at Hastings Pilot Field with a a 2pm kick-off to give the visitors time to make their flight home.