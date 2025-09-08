Bexhill United chalk up another SCFL premier victory on the road

It was a relief for Bexhill United to get back to league action on the first Saturday in September after a couple of cup exits and a weekend off since their last Southern Combination outing.

It was a chance for the manager and players to pick up their excellent start to the league campaign and after a run of matches along the south coast it was time for a trip deep into the Sussex hinterland and a game with one of the most northerly opponents, Crawley Down Gatwick.

Once again Pirates gaffer Jay Skinner-Swain had pretty much a full squad to call on and was able to field a strong side in the warm, early autumn sunshine.

After a strong campaign last term, Crawley Down have had a tricky start to the new season, compared to Bexhill’s unbeaten opening run, but both sides started brightly on a fine playing surface that had benefited from the rainfall over the previous week.

Victorious Bexhill players salute their travelling fans

The hosts have plenty of height in their set up and came close to opening the scoring on the half hour when a ball into the box was nodded down and their striker whacked a half volley onto the underside of the bar but the bounce was kind to Bexhill and they were able to clear their lines.

As the play surged up and down the park Bexhill created a number of good chances with Theo Coombes pulling a shot wide as the goal beckoned and Jack Shonk failing to capitalise on a couple of opportunities that fell his way, but as we awaited the half time whistle it was centre back Dan Rogers who opened the scoring after some fine work by Theo Coombs set him up to nod home.

The start to the second half was tentative. Max Hollobone had a good chance to double the Bexhill lead but his header went just over the bar. Crawley Down had a number of raids on the Bexhill area and on the eightieth minute their star striker Oli Leslie, top scorer in the league last season, cut in from the right and slammed an angled shot into the far corner giving Stef Akras no chance in the Pirates goal .

It ushered in a lively end to the game with neither side looking to sit back for the point and with loads of extras added on it was nearly five o’clock when Charlie Curran slotted home what would prove to be the Bexhill winner. Ryan Moir had been impressive again for the whole match but in the dying minutes he picked up the ball again down the left, beat his man and placed a perfectly weighted ball into the path of Curran who did the rest.

Bexhill with a corner at CDG

Another three points for Bexhill that leaves them unbeaten and fourth in the league with a game in hand in most of their rivals. Next up is another cup game Tuesday night and a tasty local Derby in the Sussex Senior away at local rivals Little Common.