Bexhill United manager issues rallying cry ahead of Saturday’s big FA Cup game

New Bexhill United manager Jay Skinner-Swain has sent out a strong message that his squad is raring to go ahead of Saturday’s opening competitive fixture – an FA Cup extra preliminary round clash with Surrey side Sheerwater.

With Bexhill unable to use their home Polegrove ground until the cricket season is over, Saturday’s match will be played at Eastbourne United’s Oval ground with a kick off at 3pm.

Skinner-Swain said: “It’s a fresh start for us this season, and I’m really happy with how things are shaping up. The lads have come back in with a great attitude, and we’ve had a strong pre-season to build from.

"It’s fantastic to get the real business under way with an FA Cup game. The competition means so much to clubs at our level. We can dream of a nice run that will get a buzz going around the town and bring in much needed cash as well.

"We’ve kept a good core of players who know what’s expected, and we’ve added some young talent who bring real energy and hunger. It’s a nice balance.

“Our focus this year is putting in consistent performances week in, week out – elevate our levels as individuals within the team and therefore build and grow together.

"The fans are massive for us. Having an average home attendance of over 200 is great at this level and when the fans are behind us, it gives the lads that extra push. We want to give them a team they can really get behind.

"There’s a good feeling around the place. We’re not getting carried away, but there’s belief in the group, and if we keep doing things the right way, we can have a strong season.”