Bexhill United turn over deficit to take the points at Newhaven

Bexhill United returned to winning ways with an impressive win at Newhaven that keeps the Pirates well in contention among clubs tightly grouped behind leaders Haywards Heath at the top of the SCFL premier.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newhaven are another club who have had a strong start to the season and went into the game on the back of a 5-1 hammering handed out to near neighbours Seaford the week before and with the confidence of that win in their sails they seemed to settle quicker in the opening exchanges.

It was the home side who chalked up the first goal with Ash Wadhams finishing well to give the Dockers the edge but, as so often with Bexhill this season, it seemed to galvanise the Pirates and the attacking force of Jack Shonk, Charlie Curran, Will Saunders and Ryan Moir started to get a grip on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shonk game close after finding a way through the defence only to see his curled shot ping back off the underside of the bar but on 35 minutes he made no mistake after being put through with a perfectly weighted pass from Curran, tucking the ball away into the bottom corner.

Jack Shonk grabs Bexhill’s first goal | Picture: Amy Marshall

Bexhill’s relentless pressing of the Dockers back four was paying dividends and just minutes later they took the lead after Will Saunders forced the Newhaven keeper to clear the ball out to Charlie Curran who spotted the goalie out of position and finished brilliantly from a distance.

It wasn’t all one way traffic though and at the other end of Fort Road, Stef Akras was called upon to make a sharp save to preserve the lead but Bexhill went in two one up at half-time.

Shortly after the break it was Ryan Moir who gave Bexhill the two goal advantage that pretty much settled the fixture there and then with a trade mark twenty yard, left foot strike that gave Roman Chiosa in the Newhaven goal no chance at all. Moir had a great opportunity to grab another shortly after but the keeper managed to block his effort as he broke through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Kyle Holden covering the Pirates defensive unit with another all-action display of tireless running Bexhill managed the rest of the game fairly comfortably and headed off back down the coast with the three points in the bag, leapfrogging Newhaven in the league in the process.

Ryan Moir nails Bexhill’s third goal - picture by Amy Marshall

On Saturday (Oct 25) Bexhill face the toughest possible test when Haywards Heath bring their 100% league record to the town but the Polegrove is no respecter of reputations or statistics and with a big crowd on the cards the Pirates will relish the chance of bursting the runaway leaders’ bubble.