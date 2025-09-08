Bexhillians Premier Table Tennis Club celebrate year of success

Bexhillians Premier Table Tennis Club have enjoyed a hugely successful year at senior and junior level.

Bexhillians fielded nine teams in the Hastings & District Table Tennis League last season and four of them finished in Division One's top five.

Bexhillians A (Nathan Darby, Trevor Darby, Ryan Heselden and Rose Rainton) came runners-up, with Bexhillians B third, Bexhillians C fourth and Bexhillians D fifth. Bexhillians B (Paul Barry, Dave Butler, Nick Standen and John Ellis) won the Division One doubles title, while Barry headed the top flight averages with 95.83%.

Bexhillians F (Andy Hyde, Leon Hyde, Oli Matthews and Nick Coleman) won the Division Two title, with Bexhillians E finishing seventh and Bexhillians G eighth. In Division Three, George Reidy, Martyn Murray, Ray Lyus and Killian McInerney finished runners-up and Bexhillians I came sixth.

In the Hastings Veterans' Tournament, Barry won the over-40s singles with Nathan Darby finishing runner-up, and Barry teamed up with team-mate Butler to claim the doubles title. Ellis was runner-up in the over-60s category.

In the Hastings Closed Tournament, Barry partnered Sue Pingram (Hollington TTC) to win the mixed doubles title, and Rainton and Pam Winter clinched the women’s doubles title after beating another Bexhillians player, Tina Beaney, who had teamed up with Pingram.

Faldie Adams and Andy Norwood narrowly beat Barry and his son, Ryan Heselden, to win the men’s doubles title, while Norwood took the men’s singles and Rainton bagged the women’s title.

Bexhillians B (Barry, Butler and Standen) beat Bexhillians F (Graham Gillett, Leon Hyde and Matthews) in the Watts Cup final, while in the Minor Trophy final, Bexhillians G (Dave Morgan, Andy Panayi and Trevor Towner) narrowly lost to Hastings Academy A.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Noah and his 13-year-old brother Samuel Devine won the Hastings Area Junior Division 2 title and doubles competition in their first league season. Noah won 13 of his 14 singles matches and Samuel won all 14 of his, and they were undefeated at doubles.

The brothers were also successful in the Hastings Area Youth Closed Tournament. Noah came runner-up in the under-11s singles and the two brothers met in the Junior Division Two final, with Samuel winning. Samuel also won the drawn doubles with Fraser Dick (Hailsham TTC) and Oli Matthews was runner-up in the u19s event.

A special mention should go to Darby, who won the men's doubles and mixed doubles at the 2025 Police National Table Tennis Championships in Yorkshire. He also reached the men's singles semi-finals, only losing out only to an England top-50 player. Darby is part of the police national squad and is always willing to give advice to the club's junior players.

Bexhillians Premier TTC have several Table Tennis England-qualified coaching staff, including level 2 lead coaches George Reidy and Trevor Towner. Coaching is available for all ages, call 07854 670683 for more details. Sessions run on Tuesdays from 6.15-10pm (6.15-7.30pm juniors only) and Thursdays from 6.30-10pm. Bookings are available on Saturdays from 9am-1pm.