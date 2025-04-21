Bexhillians table tennis players secure county success

User (UGC) Submitted

Recently Paul Barry and Nathan Darby of Bexhillians TTC in the Hastings Table Tennis League played for the Sussex veterans second team in the county championship competition.

At the BATTS club in Harlow they helped Sussex to a 9-1 victory over Essex 2: Nathan won two singles and a mixed doubles whilst Paul won one singles, a men’s doubles and a mixed doubles.

Then Sussex defeated Suffolk, also 9-1, in which both Nathan and Paul won two singles and Paul won a men’s doubles. Finally, Sussex beat Hertfordshire 3 8-2: again Nathan and Paul won their two singles plus Nathan won a men’s doubles.

Over the whole 2024-2025 season Nathan achieved a 100% record in his singles matches whilst Paul achieved 85%. These results helped the Sussex veterans second team finish top of Division 2C and so will be promoted for the 2025-2026 season.