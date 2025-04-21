Bexhillians table tennis players secure county success
At the BATTS club in Harlow they helped Sussex to a 9-1 victory over Essex 2: Nathan won two singles and a mixed doubles whilst Paul won one singles, a men’s doubles and a mixed doubles.
Then Sussex defeated Suffolk, also 9-1, in which both Nathan and Paul won two singles and Paul won a men’s doubles. Finally, Sussex beat Hertfordshire 3 8-2: again Nathan and Paul won their two singles plus Nathan won a men’s doubles.
Over the whole 2024-2025 season Nathan achieved a 100% record in his singles matches whilst Paul achieved 85%. These results helped the Sussex veterans second team finish top of Division 2C and so will be promoted for the 2025-2026 season.