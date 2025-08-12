Bexhill's 86th Open Bowls Tournament

Hours and hours of preparation and organisation had gone into staging this year’s 86th Bexhill Open Bowls Tournament. We witnessed fierce battles between opponents throughout the week as the sun shone on the neat but tricky greens.

Spectators came to watch and enjoyed a cold drink and a bite to eat in and around the newly refurbished clubhouses. Birchwood’s sponsorship flags waved in the mild breeze as laughter and a generally friendly buzz echoed over the Polegrove greens.

As we reached the semi-final stage, the defending Men’s Singles Champion, Michael Stone was up against Steve Jeapes. The audience were treated to a fabulous battle of bowls as the game could not have been closer at 20-20 on the penultimate end. Michael pulled an amazing shot out of the bag to secure the win and progress once more to the final where he would meet the tournament character that is Richard “Cush” Cushen. Not such a close game in the final as Michael proved why he has won the title several times beating Cush 21-10

In the Ladies Singles Championship, Rachel Mackriell, also a multiple winner of the title, won comfortably over Alison Watt 21-14. Rachel got away to an early start then Alison, showing grit and determination, fought back but sadly it was not enough on the day.

Rachel Mackriell Ladies Singles Champion being presented the trophy by Ryan Boorman fro Birchwood

Other results

Men’s Pairs V Minter & A Fairhall beat H Cushen & T Rolfe 21-20

Ladies Pairs R Mackriell & N Allbut beat L Hilton & Sue Hennock 21-18

Open Triples Tommy Walker’s Team beat Vinnie Minters Team 16-3

Michael Stone Men's Singles Champion being presented the trophy by Ryan Boorman fro Birchwood

Two Wood Singles S Knight beat R Midwinter 16-10

The committee would like to thank all of the sponsors, particularly our main sponsor Birchwood for once again enabling the tournament to go ahead. And to the army of volunteers that keep everything working throughout the week – you all know who you are. Thanks to everyone who attends, both players and spectators – hopefully see you all again same time, same place next year.