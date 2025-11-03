Zack Henry and Damien Theodore celebrate the latter scoring the only goal of the game as Hassocks won 1-0 at Beckenham Town - picture by Phil Westlake

What a wonderful week on the road for Hassocks. Four days after drawing 1-1 at Hastings United, the Robins went and secured a gritty 1-0 victory away against Beckenham Town.

Damien Theodore scored the only goal of the game five minutes before half time. It was then over to the outstanding James Shaw and his back four to see Hassocks over the line for their first Isthmian League South East win outside of Sussex.

This was the second meeting of the season between Robins and Becks. Beckenham won the first in the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round 1-0 at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground back in August.

Hassocks were finding their feet at step four back then. Beckenham meanwhile have changed manager since; former boss Del Oldfield returning after his summer retirement to replace his replacement, Danny Waldren.

Waldren departed Eden Park Avenue after a slow start to the season which currently leaves Becks in the relegation zone. Making this the sort of match which will have a huge say in whether Hassocks achieve their objective of survival come the end of the season.

Things got off to something of a cagey start with long distance efforts being the name of the game through the opening 20 minutes.

Shaw made a routine catch from a Tyler Anderson effort. At the other end, Beckenham goalkeeper Vinith Murugamoorthy beat away a Lewis Finney piledriver with a strong hard. Harvey Enticknap dragged the rebound wide from outside the box.

Both sides began to look more dangerous and the game subsequently opened up once they started getting their wide players more involved.

For Hassocks, that was Theodore down the left and Zack Henry making his full debut on the right. Beckenham meanwhile looked particularly threatening through veteran winger Mark Marshall.

The good job Raging Joe Bull did dealing with Marshall was therefore crucial to the Robins’ success. Had Shaw not pulled off so many excellent saves, Bull would have been a deserved man-of-the-match for Hassocks.

Bull deflected a Marshall shot into the side netting midway through the first half. Callum Corbin should have done better when volleying a Jack Holland knockdown from the resulting corner wide.

Shaw made his first noteworthy intervention when standing up big to deny Steven Townsend one-on-one. Not long after and Townsend was again denied, this time via a flying Matt Gunn block.

Hassocks broke the heavy spell of Beckenham pressure in the best manner possible - by taking the lead against the run of play on 40 minutes.

Just like at Hastings on Tuesday night, the goal came from a Dan Turner long throw. Beckenham could only half clear Turner’s trebuchet to the edge of the area where Theodore was lurking.

The on loan Gillingham teenager should quick feet to send George Porter falling over backwards in pretty comical fashion.

Theodore followed that with a low shot taking a heavy deflection off Will Grieveson to nestle in the opposite corner of the goal to where Murugamoorthy was headed.

There was enough time before the break for the Robins to almost double their advantage. Charlie Pitcher latched onto a big Enticknap ball forward, cut inside and hit a clever outside of the boot effort well saved by Murugamoorthy.

Chances came semi-regularly for Beckenham through the second half, only for the hosts to find Shaw equal to everything they could throw at him.

Twice more Townsend got clear one-on-one. Shaw saved the first from close range and then did brilliantly to dive behind and knock the ball away from the Becks striker after Townsend had gone around him.

Grievson rattled the bar. Shaw saved with his legs from substitute Shaquille Gordon. When Gordon then managed to beat Shaw only for Dan Allen to miraculously head off the line, the home support sensed it was not going to be their day.

And so it proved - although not before Shaw had saved his best intervention for last, showing lightning quick reactions to somehow flip a header over the bar. The Beckenham player denied? Townsend, of course.

Hassocks: Shaw; Allen, Turner, Gunn, Bull; Henry, Mundy, Enticknap, Theodore; Finney; Pitcher. Subs: Troak (Theodore 63), Daniel (Henry 68), Vale (Pitcher 73), Leahy (Finney 88), Farrell (unused).