Billingshurst bar billiards players excel in 2025 Sussex Open
Billingshurst had a “magnificent ten” playing amongst the 81 who took part in the Sussex Open, held at Roffey SSC on Sunday: These were John Slee, Dave Howlett and Joe Elleson from Roffey A; Chris Oakley and Stu Carruthers from Roffey B; Dick Dewdney and Ricky Dewdney from the Cricketers; and Clive Thompson, Michael Wilson and Paul Jobbins from Windmill GG. All managed at least one win.
Dick lost a close First Round match but then beat Claire Gauvain from Guernsey before falling to rising star Max Burt of Redhill.
Ricky, Dave, Chris and Clive all made the Third Round with wins over Denise Wills, Jason Le Morellec, Stuart Mepham and Sue Oakley respectively but then defeats by Joe Oakley, Alan Donovan, Gerry Fitzjohn and Stuart Carruthers.
Paul went one better, making the last 16. Joe and Stuart reached the Quarter-finals
The initial draw threw up a gladiatorial contest in pulling together John and Michael to play each other at the first stage, with Michael proceeding on this occasion. John brushed aside this early setback to win the Plate Competition, whilst Michael added to his recent Open successes in making the Semi-final of the main competition before losing to the eventual winner.
Paul Jobbins
1st Rd beat Daniel Wheal (West-Sussex) 11920-3580
2nd Rd beat Jean Brackenridge (Brighton) 9280-5620
3rd Rd beat Bob Hall (Brighton) 11320-10330
Last 16 lost to Joe Elleson 3270-21580
Stuart Carruthers
1st Rd - Bye
2nd Rd beat Trevor May (West-Sussex) 6670-2360
3rd Rd beat Clive Thompson 19340-3800
Last 16 beat Gerry Fitzjohn (Kent) 14620-14080
Quarter-final lost to Mark Trafford (Oxon) 0 - 18310
Joe Elleson
1st Rd beat Kimmie Upson (Guernsey) 13380-1560
2nd Rd beat Paul Le Gallez (Guernsey) 7920-1450
3rd Rd beat Lewis Stratford (Oxon) 11150-10750
Last 16 beat Paul Jobbins 21580-3270
Quarter-final lost to Nigel Senior (Brighton) 11550-17360
John Slee
1st Rd - Bye
2nd Rd lost to Michael Wilson 1100-26450
PLATE 1st Rd bt Sharon Ford (Guernsey) 5450-640
PLATE 2nd Rd bt Dawn Jordan (Bucks) 7220-2990
PLATE Qr final bt Bryan Stevens (Kent) 9070-6860
PLATE Semi-Final bt Daniel Wheal (West-Sussex) 11310-10610
PLATE FINAL bt Stuart Mepham (Worthing) 16860-2720
Michael Wilson
1st Rd - Bye
2nd Rd bt John Slee 26450-1100
3rd Rd bt Melvyn Johnson (Oxon) 12510-12380
Last 16 bt Mark James (Brighton) 14750-10900
Quarter-final bt Martin Smith (Worthing) 16000-7460
SEMI-FINAL lost to Nigel Senior (Brighton) 50-19760
The day before also saw some top-line bar billiards action at the Club, with Stuart Carruthers (Number 9 seed) and Paul Jobbins (seeded 23) playing in the Sussex Masters (also won by Nigel Senior) followed by the England v Guernsey International in the evening, with Michael Wilson justifying his selection with wins in both Pairs and Singles on his debut. Stuart Carruthers and John Slee had been named as reserves for England.
Meanwhile, Ricky Dewdney won the Redhill Singles competition last Tuesday, recovering well from a lost 15k break in the first leg. The win entitles him to be Surrey’s representative in the All-England Individuals to be played in High Wycombe on Sunday 26th October.