Billingshurst bar billiards players excel in 2025 Sussex Open

Billingshurst had a “magnificent ten” playing amongst the 81 who took part in the Sussex Open, held at Roffey SSC on Sunday

Billingshurst had a “magnificent ten” playing amongst the 81 who took part in the Sussex Open, held at Roffey SSC on Sunday: These were John Slee, Dave Howlett and Joe Elleson from Roffey A; Chris Oakley and Stu Carruthers from Roffey B; Dick Dewdney and Ricky Dewdney from the Cricketers; and Clive Thompson, Michael Wilson and Paul Jobbins from Windmill GG. All managed at least one win.

Dick lost a close First Round match but then beat Claire Gauvain from Guernsey before falling to rising star Max Burt of Redhill.

Ricky, Dave, Chris and Clive all made the Third Round with wins over Denise Wills, Jason Le Morellec, Stuart Mepham and Sue Oakley respectively but then defeats by Joe Oakley, Alan Donovan, Gerry Fitzjohn and Stuart Carruthers.

John Slee - winner of the 'Plate'

Paul went one better, making the last 16. Joe and Stuart reached the Quarter-finals

The initial draw threw up a gladiatorial contest in pulling together John and Michael to play each other at the first stage, with Michael proceeding on this occasion. John brushed aside this early setback to win the Plate Competition, whilst Michael added to his recent Open successes in making the Semi-final of the main competition before losing to the eventual winner.

Paul Jobbins

1st Rd beat Daniel Wheal (West-Sussex) 11920-3580

Michael Wilson - Sussex Open semi-finalist

2nd Rd beat Jean Brackenridge (Brighton) 9280-5620

3rd Rd beat Bob Hall (Brighton) 11320-10330

Last 16 lost to Joe Elleson 3270-21580

Stuart Carruthers

1st Rd - Bye

2nd Rd beat Trevor May (West-Sussex) 6670-2360

3rd Rd beat Clive Thompson 19340-3800

Last 16 beat Gerry Fitzjohn (Kent) 14620-14080

Quarter-final lost to Mark Trafford (Oxon) 0 - 18310

Joe Elleson

1st Rd beat Kimmie Upson (Guernsey) 13380-1560

2nd Rd beat Paul Le Gallez (Guernsey) 7920-1450

3rd Rd beat Lewis Stratford (Oxon) 11150-10750

Last 16 beat Paul Jobbins 21580-3270

Quarter-final lost to Nigel Senior (Brighton) 11550-17360

John Slee

1st Rd - Bye

2nd Rd lost to Michael Wilson 1100-26450

PLATE 1st Rd bt Sharon Ford (Guernsey) 5450-640

PLATE 2nd Rd bt Dawn Jordan (Bucks) 7220-2990

PLATE Qr final bt Bryan Stevens (Kent) 9070-6860

PLATE Semi-Final bt Daniel Wheal (West-Sussex) 11310-10610

PLATE FINAL bt Stuart Mepham (Worthing) 16860-2720

Michael Wilson

1st Rd - Bye

2nd Rd bt John Slee 26450-1100

3rd Rd bt Melvyn Johnson (Oxon) 12510-12380

Last 16 bt Mark James (Brighton) 14750-10900

Quarter-final bt Martin Smith (Worthing) 16000-7460

SEMI-FINAL lost to Nigel Senior (Brighton) 50-19760

The day before also saw some top-line bar billiards action at the Club, with Stuart Carruthers (Number 9 seed) and Paul Jobbins (seeded 23) playing in the Sussex Masters (also won by Nigel Senior) followed by the England v Guernsey International in the evening, with Michael Wilson justifying his selection with wins in both Pairs and Singles on his debut. Stuart Carruthers and John Slee had been named as reserves for England.

Meanwhile, Ricky Dewdney won the Redhill Singles competition last Tuesday, recovering well from a lost 15k break in the first leg. The win entitles him to be Surrey’s representative in the All-England Individuals to be played in High Wycombe on Sunday 26th October.