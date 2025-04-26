Billingshurst get off to a flying start at Downsman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First game of the season results Billingshurst Bowling Club players travelled to Crawley and to the home team of The Downsman Bowling Club.

Over the years this first match of the season has always been a very close and tight affair, with each team taking the honours by only a few shots between the sides.

Under a cloudy but warm afternoon and on a slow lush green, both side struggled a little with line and length. The tea interval was quickly reached with the home side holding a slender lead of five shots, all to play for in the second half.

The break suited the visitors who after resuming secured a six, a brace of fours and several threes to run out worthy winners by some 18 shots.

Final Score Billingshurst 77 The Downsman 55.