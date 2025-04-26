Billingshurst get off to a flying start at Downsman
Over the years this first match of the season has always been a very close and tight affair, with each team taking the honours by only a few shots between the sides.
Under a cloudy but warm afternoon and on a slow lush green, both side struggled a little with line and length. The tea interval was quickly reached with the home side holding a slender lead of five shots, all to play for in the second half.
The break suited the visitors who after resuming secured a six, a brace of fours and several threes to run out worthy winners by some 18 shots.
Final Score Billingshurst 77 The Downsman 55.