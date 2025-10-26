Billingshurst hold Horsham to draw in derby

Billingshurst drew 2-2 with Horsham in the Southern Combination Football League Under 18 North division.

High-flying Horsham, entering the match as league leaders and favourites, were held to a 2–2 draw by a resilient Billingshurst U18 side. The contest was well-balanced throughout, with both teams displaying attacking intent and determination.

Horsham started strongly, applying early pressure and capitalising on their dominance with the opening goal. However, Billingshurst responded admirably, creating several opportunities that tested the visitors’ defence. Despite their energy and organisation, the home side went into the break trailing 0–1.

The second half saw Billingshurst’s persistence rewarded when the hardworking Micah Emery powered home an in-swinging corner to level the score at 1–1. The hosts continued to push forward, but Horsham remained dangerous on the counter and regained their lead through a fortunate in-swinging corner that eluded everyone, including the Billingshurst goalkeeper, finding the far corner for 1–2.

|A midfield battle

Refusing to concede defeat, Billingshurst rallied once again, and Tyler Jupp capped an excellent attacking move down the right flank with a composed finish to make it 2–2. The match concluded with both sides sharing the spoils — a fair reflection of a competitive encounter.

Next up, Billingshurst face a tough home fixture against Broadbridge Heath. Top of the league Horsham are at home to Crawley Down Gatwick FC.