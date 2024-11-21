Billingshurst man almost Bar Billiards World Champion
That honour went to Guernsey businessman and racehorse owner Trevor Gallienne who had been runner-up in each of the previous three years.
Playing 15 frames in one day represents five hours of intense concentration and it is understandably the prime event on the calendar, with 128 players taking part.
Nine English counties were represented, along with the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey, as well as two players from the USA and one from Madeira.
Other noteworthy performances came from Plough’s Mick Fairs (Last 16) and Roffey SSC B’s Stu Carruthers - who made the World Plate Final which was won by last year’s World Champ Matt Jones of Buckinghamshire.
Michael Wilson (2nd in group 23)
Group 23 bt Sean Stratford (Oxon) 3710-2950
Group 23 bt Mark Fraser (Sur) 4170-1590
Group 23 lost to Jim Millward (Bri) 1690-3300 (2nd in group)
last 64 bt Bob Mechan (Bri) 9420-4640
last 32 bt Ashley Harrison (G) 10380-3260
last 16 bt Nigel Senior (Bri) 16860-3050
Qr Final bt Chris Tupper (Bri) 4710-670
Semi-Final bt Ian Champion (G) 11070-4330
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL lost to Trevor Gallienne (G) 890-7610
A day earlier, Michael (with partner Max Burt from Redhill) was one step away from reaching the Final of the World Pairs, whilst Roffey SSC B pair Stephen Hopkins and Stu Carruthers made the quarter-finals, losing to eventual winners Kevin Tunstall and Gerry Fitzjohn from Worthing.
Roffey/Plough combo John Slee and Mick Fairs bounced back from first round defeat to Michael and Max by making it all the way to the Plate Final before losing to Guernsey pair Mat Ogier and Ben Wilding.