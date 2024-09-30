Billingshurst Masters success at billiards contest
The 2nd Billingshurst Masters took place at the Inn On The Green (Ockley) today and highlights were many ....
First of all, the Group stages
(Played-Won- Lost- Aggregate- Points)
Group A
Ricky Dewdney 4 3 1 20320 3
Keith Newman 4 3 1 9330 3
Peter Fisher 4 0 4 7880 0
Group B
Iain Tarrant 4 3 1 11110 3
John Tidy 4 2 2 6150 2
Dick Dewdney 4 1 3 7280 1
Group C
Michael Wilson 4 3 1 18680 3
Dick Cable 4 3 1 7760 3
Brian Goodchild 4 0 4 6440 0
Group D
Paul Jobbins 4 3 1 10660 3
Stephen Hopkins 4 2 2 11780 2
Lee Cable 4 1 3 8450 1
As Group Winners, Ricky, Iain, Michael and Paul qualified for the semi-finals.....
Ricky (7870,3610) beat Paul (1990,5120) (Paul, facing a big deficit from the first leg, opened with an amazing 4240 break on (difficult) Table 2)
Michael (5020,5400) beat Iain (2480,2000)
And so to the Final..
Leg 1 - Michael 1370, Ricky 8490 (including a 5k break on 'difficult' table 2 !)
Leg 2 - Ricky 2960, Michael 5640 (Ricky's break game on table 1, off early and thought he'd blown it !)
So congratulations to Ricky for landing his fourth Masters (the first three were when it was Horsham's) - and commiserations to young Michael whose time must surely come. Well done also to semifinalists Paul Jobbins and Iain Tarrant.
A special award was given for the highest aggregate score in the group stages, this also went to Ricky Dewdney (20320) from Michael Wilson (18680).
