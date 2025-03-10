Bishop Luffa School achieves 6th place at English Schools Cross Country Cup National Final in Leeds

Bishop Luffa School's cross country team has earned a prestigious 6th place finish at the English Schools Cross Country Cup National Final in Leeds on Saturday 1st March, competing against some of the toughest opponents from across the nation.

The National Final, held at the Leeds course, brought together the best school cross country athletes from all over England for a fierce and highly competitive race. Despite facing off against schools with strong cross-country traditions, Bishop Luffa’s runners demonstrated incredible grit and determination, securing a spot among the nation’s top 10 teams.

The race was challenging in both its terrain and conditions, but every athlete contributed to the team’s outstanding performance, which saw them finish in 6th place overall—an achievement made even more remarkable by the caliber of the competition. Ben Stewart (10An) 18th, Max Gayle (9Bu) 19th, Joe Stewart (9An) 49th, Zac Robst (10Wi) 56th, Freddie Gay (9Ri) 100th, Reuben Shewan (9Wi) 133rd.

Barfoot Foods, a local business committed to supporting young athletes within the community, provided essential funding for the team, including new running vests, covering entry fees and supporting accommodation expenses to ensure the athletes could focus on their performance without the added pressure of logistical costs. This sponsorship was vital in allowing the team to compete at such a high level.