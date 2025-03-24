Bishopstone teams shine as cups reach semi-final stage
The Division 1 leaders and Brewer Cup holders Ministries A (Barry 3, Heselden 3 and Lowe 3) took a step closer to retaining the cup with a comfortable 9-0 semi-final win over Eastbourne Boro C (Goater, A. Hyde and Fuller). They now have their eyes firmly set on the league and cup double.
In the other semi-final Lewis Mayhew was again the star performer, winning all three for Bishopstone A (Mayhew 3, Suggate 1 and Thompson 1). In a closer match they ran out 5-2 winners over the Division 2 leaders Polegate B (A. Chumbley 1, Macreadie 1 and J. Wright).
The semi-finals of the Police Cup were also held and they produced two very exciting matches.
Division 3 promotion hopefuls Bishopstone C (Bailey 3, Holmes 1 and Cheshire 1) caused the shock of the round against their Division 2 opponents and cup holders.
Finding themselves 2-4 down Bishopstone stormed back to win 5-4 against Boro F (Gregory 2, Targett 1 and Burton 1) with David Holmes winning a fifth set thriller against Nigel Targett.
In the second semi-final Eastbourne Borough E (Goad 2, Marchant 2 and Reddi 1) came from 3-4 down to win 5-4 in another see-sawing match.
It was down to Peter Goad and Sam Marchant to win the vital sets over Ministries B (Deeprose 3, A. Edwards and Knights) and look forward to their place in the Police Cup final against Bishopstone C.