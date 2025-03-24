Cup semi-finals were the latest matches to occupy Eastbourne Table Tennis League teams.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Division 1 leaders and Brewer Cup holders Ministries A (Barry 3, Heselden 3 and Lowe 3) took a step closer to retaining the cup with a comfortable 9-0 semi-final win over Eastbourne Boro C (Goater, A. Hyde and Fuller). They now have their eyes firmly set on the league and cup double.

In the other semi-final Lewis Mayhew was again the star performer, winning all three for Bishopstone A (Mayhew 3, Suggate 1 and Thompson 1). In a closer match they ran out 5-2 winners over the Division 2 leaders Polegate B (A. Chumbley 1, Macreadie 1 and J. Wright).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semi-finals of the Police Cup were also held and they produced two very exciting matches.

Paul Barry of Ministries TTC

Division 3 promotion hopefuls Bishopstone C (Bailey 3, Holmes 1 and Cheshire 1) caused the shock of the round against their Division 2 opponents and cup holders.

Finding themselves 2-4 down Bishopstone stormed back to win 5-4 against Boro F (Gregory 2, Targett 1 and Burton 1) with David Holmes winning a fifth set thriller against Nigel Targett.

In the second semi-final Eastbourne Borough E (Goad 2, Marchant 2 and Reddi 1) came from 3-4 down to win 5-4 in another see-sawing match.

It was down to Peter Goad and Sam Marchant to win the vital sets over Ministries B (Deeprose 3, A. Edwards and Knights) and look forward to their place in the Police Cup final against Bishopstone C.