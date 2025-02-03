Chichester Yacht Club’s Snowflake series is under way and in the first race the large Fast Fleet were a little over-enthusiastic – a general recall was necessary as many boats pushed the starting line too aggressively.

The restart almost surprised some competitors as they rushed back to the start line, but in the end, all boats got off cleanly.

On a day blessed with a beautiful, cloudless blue sky and a light wind blowing at 10 knots from the south, it was a fine day’s racing.

Race Officer Nick Colbourne set a trapezoidal course from the west back of the lake, with the first beat directed towards the clubhouse.

The Snowflake races made for a spectacular sight - pictures by Karen Cheeseman

The light wind posed a strategic challenge, making course selection to the first mark crucial. Sailors had to decide between staying close to Birdham to avoid the tide or venturing more towards the centre for a stronger breeze.

The fast fleet comprised 26 boats, including seven Hadron H2s, 5 Merlin Rockets, 3 RS400s, and pairs of Phantoms, Ospreys, and RS300s.

After two thrilling races, the fast fleet saw a dominant performance by the Merlin Rockets, securing the top three positions. Chris Gould and Livvy Bell emerged victorious in both races, followed by Tim Saxton and Holly McArthur in second place, and Alex Jackson and Pip Vilaby in third.

The top CYC boat, an RS400 sailed by Jack Holden and Rob Henderson, finished in fourth place.

The Fast Fleet start

The medium fleet, comprising 14 boats, featured 2000s, Solos, and Aeros. At the end of day one, Rob and Jemma Burridge's 2000 clinched the win in both races. Alex Butler secured second place, followed by CYC's Ian Barnett in his Solo.

The slow fleet, though relatively small, saw impressive performances. Ian and Ted Dobson in a Mirror won both races, followed by Charlie Hunt in his RS Tera Pro and Anna Swain in third place. Sebby Bamley finished fourth overall.

The next Snowflake race is scheduled for a 12:30pm start on Sunday, February 16. Competitors can register by visiting the CYC website at cyc.co.uk