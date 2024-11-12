Blues lose 31 - 35 in a 9 try thriller at Oaklands Park

On Saturday afternoon Chichester welcomed Chobham back to Oaklands Park. Blues made 6 changes to the team that lost last time out against Farnham. Josh Brown and Tyler Babb came into the forwards, with Navitaili Vosanibole and Tom Heaver in the backs and Jamie Kinninmont and Paul Watts on the bench.

On an overcast afternoon Chobham kicked off up the slope and, after 2 minutes, took the lead when Chichester infringed at the breakdown 25 metres out, in front of the posts. 0 - 3. From the restart, the visitors advanced up the pitch with their clearance kick and further infringements from Blues . Chichester stopped the maul from the lineout and the subsequent pick and goes but Chobham recycled the ball to their backs who moved the ball out wide, breaching the defence to score. Conversion missed. 0 - 8 after 6 minutes. Chichester were immediately back under pressure and gifted Chobham 3 more points with an infringement at the breakdown, 10 metres from the posts. 0 - 11. From the restart Blues upped the tempo, enjoying 10 minutes of possession in the visitor’s half and building confidence. With Chobham pinned back, their clearance kick was moved across the width of the pitch and then back again with Tyrese Makasi muscling his way over to score. Converted by Rory Minton. 7 - 11 with 20 minutes played. The restart was knocked on providing the first scrum of the match which Chichester were penalised for. Chobham elected to reset, Blues held firm but the ball was moved across the back line and after several phases the visitors overwhelmed the defensive line to score. Converted. 7 - 18 with just over 10 minutes to half time. The Chichester response was immediate, when a Chobham pass was gratefully received by Joel Andrews. The young winger ran the ball in from 40 metres, fighting off the attentions of the last defender, to score in the corner. A great conversion from Minton. 14 - 18. As the minutes ticked away, play ebbed and flowed with neither team able to make the break through.

Chichester kicked off the second half and Chobham cleared with a kick back over halfway which was bravely taken by Tom Heaver. Josh Stops recycled the ball to Navitaili Vosanibole whose long looping pass sailed over the top of the Blues’ centres out to Andrews on the wing. He took off down the touchline beating 5 defenders for a great individual try in the corner. Conversion missed. 19 - 18. Chobham were next on the score sheet, with a penalty kick, when Chichester infringed in front of the posts at the breakdown. 19 - 21. Blues pressed forward winning two penalties in quick succession in the opposition half. Stops tapped the second and danced his way round the Chobham defence towards Vultures Corner. The ball was offloaded to Tyrese Makasi who bludgeoned his way to the try line but was stopped just short. The ball was recycled and up popped Andrews to carry the ball over the whitewash for his hattrick and the try bonus point. Converted by Minton. 26 - 21. Chobham’s response was immediate as they went through the phases to move ball down the field. An overthrow from a lineout on the 22 metre line was picked up by the opposition’s No. 8 who was felled just short of the try line. The reinforcements arrived and after a couple of pick and goes the ball was grounded next to the posts. Converted. 26 - 28 and 23 minutes left to play. For the next 15 minutes Chichester enjoyed almost complete possession, with the entire team moving the ball around with fluency, looking for a chink in the opposition defence. It came with a move started by Stops, on the right wing, which he completed after receiving the ball back out wide on the left, dummying the last defender to score in Vultures Corner. Conversion missed. 31 - 28. From the restart Blues were back on the offensive and were unlucky not to score when a solo run by Tom Heaver was halted on the 5 metre line allowing Chobham to clear their lines. With 5 minutes left on the clock Chichester conceded a penalty deep inside the opposition half and were then marched back 10 metres for dissent. From the lineout the ball was mauled forward, moved across the pitch where it was collected at speed to punch a hole through the Blues’ defence to score. Converted. 31 -35. From the restart the ball was caught by a Chichester player who was tackled in the air. The match ended in controversy when the penalty kick was adjudged to have crossed the line beyond the corner flag, in Vultures Corner, after protests from the Chobham players. A scrum was formed and the ball kicked in to touch to end the game.