Boars make hard work of it but go second

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roffey beat Little Common 1-0 to move into second place in the Southern Combination premier division table.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fearing poor weather, Roffey had arranged to play their only home game in January on the new 3G surface at Three Bridges FC.

The decision proved wise with hardly any football taking place on grass in the region over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boars were without Ricardo Fernandes, Jack Poplett, Jamie Wanstall and Terrell Joseph but welcomed back Devon Fender for his first squad place for months.

The Pearse brothers take control in the Roffey midfield

Roffey started well with the visitors laying out their stall with a low block and looking to crowd out Josh Neathey and Jordan Mase in the last third. They both got shots away in the first six minutes but the experienced Matt Crutwell in the Common goal saved easily. He then held a swirling corner under his crossbar.

On 15 minutes Ashley Mutongerwa brought the ball out of defence and fed Mase, who slipped the ball into the path of Tom Tolfrey – and the ex-Dorking Wanderer took the ball around Crutwell and rolled it home.

Tolfrey came close to adding a second when his first time shot from the edge of the box was straight at the keeper when either side would have probably brought a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end a rare break caught the Boars a man short down their right and the Common striker hit the ball across Watson Price but off the far post and out.

Roffey's scorer Tom Tolfrey

Mutongerwa matched that when a strong run and shot came back off the visitors upright. HT 1-0

Early in the second half Tolfrey met a near-post cross but could not direct his header past Crutwell. Ryan Ferrar headed Danny Pappoe’s long ball back for Mase to chest down and half-volley towards the top corner but Crutwell saved at full stretch.

The visitors were now having more of the game and gained a corner which was headed over the bar with home supporters’ hearts in their mouths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Neathey hit a beautiful curving shot that came back of the bar and Mase’s shot was deflected just past the far post. Substitute Cavan Chedzey broke down the right and played the ball across the face of the goal but there was no-one there to get a touch.

He repeated the run but this time went for goal, finding the side netting when fellow substitute Fender was available for a pull back. After Fender’s extended absence it was the first time the two had been on the pitch together.

Another shot from Chedzey was saved by Crutwell. Then with time running out Sam Ellis got behind the Boars backline and it took a brave block by Watson Price to keep the clean sheet.

So a game that could have been 3-0 or 4-0 was also close to ending 1-1. Little Common had looked considerably better than their league position shows and in the end this was one of those games you just have to get three points from if you are going to end up in the top five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roffey now sit second, eight points behind Hassocks and two above Haywards Heath, but there are at least another five teams in the hunt for play-off places so there will be little margin for error in the coming weeks.

The Boars next game at the Theatre of Trees is the derby with Horsham YMCA on February 1. This Saturday they visit Wick.

Roffey: Watson Price, LeGrange (Hanslow), Gibbs, Pappoe, Mutongerwa, Ferrar (Findlay), D Pearse, J Pearse, Mase, Tolfrey, Neathey (Chedzey). Sub Morgan