Bob and Nairon take the honours at Horsham

The regular Stableford Winter League and Eclectic competitions are taken seriously as members put in the effort to keep handicaps steady over the winter months.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner on Tuesday was Bob Andrews who is the current Seniors’ Captain. He set quite a challenge to the others with 12 pars and a birdie across the 18 holes, scoring 37 points and playing with a handicap of only 7.

Close in second place and on countback was Colin Goldsmith with 36 points. Keith Martin was third also on 36 and coming in fourth was Chris Meredith with a score of 34 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no less a challenge for the Wednesday players with Nairon Khan taking first place, playing off his handicap of 10, having scored ten pars and a birdie over his round to come in with 38 points, Shaun Moloney was second on 37 points. Graham Angell and Martin Tigg were third and fourth respectively scoring 36 points.

John Dodsworth receives his Silver Salver from Dave Vickers.

Horsham Seniors played the second of the Three Counties Winter League Matches away at Gatton Manor this week. There were some close matches and the final result was Horsham 33.5 to Gatton Manor 38.5.

Richard Burke and Graham King were the only outright match winners with a score of 10 to 8 and Nigel Croy and Richard Lodge came close losing only by 8.5 to 9.5. Alistair Tuck and Ian Cherriman, and Bob Andrews and Colin Goldsmith lost their matches 7.5 to 9.5. Well done to everyone on a well fought competition.

Over the year there are a number of competitions for which there is a named trophy which are presented to the winner or winners and kept for a year. Competition champions are also given an engraved silver salver to keep on the golf trophy shelf at home.

The Summer Season Order of Merit competition for the Wednesday group was won by John Dodsworth and he was presented with his salver by Dave Vickers, a member of the Seniors Committee.