Bognor broke a terrible run of no wins in six games, and four consecutive losses, with an outstanding comeback win against Roffey, which reflected a superb team spirit above all else.

Having elected to bat, recent frailties threatened to rear their heads again as Lewis Shivnarain reduced Bognor to 30-3. However Ollie Dabinett-Jays continued an impressive debut Premier League season, rebuilding alongside Taylor Jaycocks. However, a flurry of wickets reduced Bognor from 125-3 to 157-9, as Will Fenwick impressed with the ball. All too often this year, Bognor have capitulated in such a manner, as it was especially impressive to see the fight which followed from Theo Beynon-Ayres and number 11 Josh Sargeant. The two batted sensibly, taking minimal risks, and aided by some unusual sloppiness from Roffey, were able to drag the home side to 201 after 50 overs, with Beynon Ayres finishing 53 not out.

Bognor know all too well that Roffey's threat with the bat lies at the top of the order, and Theo Rivers and Matt Davies started well, reaching 106-0. However, the required run rate remained stubbornly high, leaving Bognor with one foot in the door. The introduction of Jamie Woolnough transformed the game, as the spinner nicked off Rivers with a quicker ball, before taking two more quick wickets to leave Roffey 120-3. Mike Harris then struck twice in an over to remove the dangerous Jonny Phelps and Ben Whelpton and leave Roffey reeling at 133-5. Davies remained, until an unwise single to Dabinett-Jays at midwicket saw him run out by a sensational piece of fielding.

Bognor were inspired, as both Woolnough (3-20) and Harris (3-38) turned the screw further. With pressure mounting, Aditya Rane ran out Sajeer Nizam with a direct hit from deep midwicket, before Harris ran out Toby Munt with a good piece of work at cover. The collapse, and Bognor's victory, was sealed as Rob Anderson ran out Jamie Atkins with a deflection off his own bowling. It was an unfortunate way for the game to end, but for the first time in some weeks, Bognor could enjoy being on the right side of a collapse, and can surely take confidence from the performance heading into the final three games of the season.