Bognor Cobras make play-offs in first season

Bognor Baseball Club are celebrating making the Single A play-offs in their first full season.

Established in November 2023, The Bognor Cobras have enjoyed a successful first season in the BFF Single A division, where they finished third in the league, enabling them to clinch a play-off spot against Kent side “Hurricanes”.

The club was set up by General Manager (GM) Benjamin Checkley as a way to introduce a new sport to the local area, and this has gained significant interest to players of all ages.

The season started in April and The Cobras got off to a flying start, topping the league in the early stages. Their steady results saw them maintain a top two position, but were pipped to second place by Brighton Jets in the final game of the regular season.

The Bognor Cobras team - 2025

They travel to Kent on Sunday, September 7 to take on the Hurricanes, where if they are victorious they will play either Brighton or Exeter in the Quarter Finals, taking place in Finsbury Park, London (Sunday, September 14).

GM Benjamin Checkley says: “It’s a great achievement for the club, considering a year ago we had just six or seven people turning up for training. Now, we have 20-plus people signed up and have exceeded all expectations to make the playoffs in our first full season.”

The Bognor Cobras play their home games at King George V Field in Felpham, although are on the lookout for a more permanent home to continue to grow. They currently play in BFF Single A league, which comprises eight teams and are the only team to feature from West Sussex.

https://www.thebognorbaseballclub.org.uk/