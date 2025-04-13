Bosham beat Yapton - against the odds
Bosham included a large number of first-team players and Yapton rose to the occasion and might well have got away with a point – but Bosham won the West Sussex League Division 2S game 2-0.
After eight minutes the visitors were caught square and a home striker burst through to easily beat stand-in goalkeeper Clem Uguani.
Soon afterwards, though. Uguani made a stunning save when badly exposed again.
Gradually, Yapton improved and particularly in the second half, might have scored several times.
Daniels Vild fired inches wide of the Bosham goal and Scott Hunter later hit the bar and brought a fine save from the home 'keeper.
It was completely against the run of play when Bosham scored again six minutes from time.