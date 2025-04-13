Bosham beat Yapton - against the odds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosham included a large number of first-team players and Yapton rose to the occasion and might well have got away with a point – but Bosham won the West Sussex League Division 2S game 2-0.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After eight minutes the visitors were caught square and a home striker burst through to easily beat stand-in goalkeeper Clem Uguani.

Soon afterwards, though. Uguani made a stunning save when badly exposed again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gradually, Yapton improved and particularly in the second half, might have scored several times.

Tell us your team news.

Daniels Vild fired inches wide of the Bosham goal and Scott Hunter later hit the bar and brought a fine save from the home 'keeper.

It was completely against the run of play when Bosham scored again six minutes from time.