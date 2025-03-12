Bourne triumph to win U16 League One

On a bright and calm Sunday, Eastbourne U16s hosted Haywards Heath in a pivotal league clash, with both teams knowing the significance of the result. With Eastbourne sitting at the top of the table, a win and a bonus point were essential to win the league and to secure their place in the upcoming trophy final. Standing in their way was a strong and unbeaten Haywards Heath side, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors wasted no time making their mark, breaking through Eastbourne’s defence early with a penetrating run to open the scoring. However, the missed conversion kept the gap to just five points. From there, Eastbourne had to dig deep, as Haywards Heath mounted relentless waves of attack. But the home side stood firm, absorbing the pressure before finding their rhythm. With precise pod work and determined forward play, Eastbourne hit back with a well-earned try from Ethan S (1), converted by Ethan P (10).

Momentum began to shift, and Eastbourne capitalized, adding another converted score, Oscar M (11) catching an awkward pass but making the try for Ethan P (10) to convert to take a 14-5 lead at halftime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half proved just as intense, with both sides battling for dominance. Haywards Heath responded well, executing their game plan with precision, stretching the Eastbourne defence and scoring two well-worked converted tries to reclaim the lead.

Head Coach - Lee Perks

But Eastbourne refused to be outdone. A moment of determination saw Ethan P (10) cut through the defence with a powerful central run, dotting down for a crucial try, successfully converted by Harrison B. (16) The game remained on a knife-edge until Alonso R (12) showcased sheer determination to crash over the line for an unconverted try, sealing the victory for Eastbourne.

Final Score: Eastbourne 26 - Haywards Heath 19

With the win and all-important bonus point, Eastbourne remain top of the league and now march on to the trophy final in April.

Both teams displayed true rugby values, making for a fiercely competitive yet respectful contest. Eastbourne’s grit, defensive resilience, and clinical finishing proved decisive on the day, as they continue their journey towards silverware.

Eastbourne RFC U16sHead Coach: Lee Perks