Sue Pearson won the ladies' championship, defeating Helen Beale 21-5. The victory was Pearson's second on Sunday, having earlier claimed the mixed pairs championship alongside Russ Doherty. They defeated Tina Redman and Ian Slater 24-7.

Jeremy Simpson became the men's champion when he defeated Paul Ward 21-14. Simpson proved his versatility by also winning the two-wood singles final, beating Doherty 16-5.

Julie Woods and Ann Button added another title to their impressive collection of ladies' pairs championships, although they were never able to relax against Pat Edmonds and Sue Gubbins, who eventually succumbed 16-14.

The men's pairs final was even closer, Ian Godden and Richard Maton winning 18-17 against Derek Little and Paul Ward.

Ward had the distinction of reaching four finals. In the 100 Up he defeated Alan Vidler 100-80, while he also claimed the Warwick Davis Plate, winning 21-13 against Archie Davis, the competition sponsor's grandson.

The open handicap Aussie Pairs was won by Richard Krupa and Tony Beale, who squeaked home 19-18 against Francis Fahey and Tommy Walker.

Jamie Dunk, who yet again organised the weekend with calm efficiency, enjoyed his moment in the sun alongside Walker and Alex Meadows, two of the club's youngest bowlers. They defeated John Winkley, Fahey and Vidler 15-9 in the open triples championship.

Walker earned a second trophy from his three finals when he won the under-25 singles, beating Keira Dunk 21-16.

At the other end of the age spectrum, Simon Warr took the aptly named Young at Heart title, open to bowlers aged at least 70, when he defeated Malcolm Gardiner 21-14.

Richard Burden and Andy Peters beat Brian Jones and Simon Davey 26-15 in the final of the open handicap drawn pairs.

Linda Carter won the silver kitty, defeating Tina Redman 14-13, while Allan Banks won the silver jack with a 21-15 victory over Alex Meadows.

The open handicap singles title was won by Peter Woods, who beat Ian Slater 19-14.

1 . Contributed Sue Pearson delivers another immaculate wood on her way to winning two titles Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Tommy Walker winning the under-25 championship Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Tina Redman in the final of the mixed pairs Photo: Submitted