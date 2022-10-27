From 6.30pm, Eastbourne Boxing Club host their first show of the year with their new partners, Eastbourne Borough Football Club, in the bowls hall at their Priory Lane ground.

Local talent from Eastbourne BC and Phoenix Boxing will pit their skills against boxers representing clubs from all over the south.

EBC club chairman Adam Haniver said: “As we are looking to build a new gym attached to the So Legal Stadium at Priory Lane, we thought it would be a really positive step to host our first show of the season there.

EBC's Rocky Shergold

"It’s a celebration of the new partnership showcasing what new entertainment and sporting opportunities we can bring to the amazing facilities and people at Eastbourne Borough.

“The staff and board at the club have been very accommodating. We’d also like to thank Langney Bowls Club for the use of the facility.

"It’s an incredible venue and we know the large numbers coming down to support the boxers will thoroughly enjoy it.

"At the time of writing, we have eight EBC boxers on the bill and two Phoenix boxers. We are looking at 14-18 bouts in total.

EBC's Zehra Gozen

"We want to show the town what our boxers can do but also show how accessible boxing is as a sport and how the wonderful people involved in our club operate to bring sport to the community.

“The bar will be open for hot food and drinks and there will be VIP ringside tables with food and waiter service for comfort.

“In addition to the Eastbourne-based boxers, we currently have four super-heavyweight bouts scheduled, one heavyweight bout, one southern counties final and two national champions battling it out at middleweight.

"The standard is so high, yet we are showcasing beginners too in their first bouts.”

Young Rocky Shergold has his first skills bout against Worthing’s Ahmed at 38kg.

Another debutant is welterweight Frankie Dingwall, while Connor Dain will show what he’s made of at welterweight.

At middleweight, Rowan Crombie takes on an Essex-based pugilist.

Another Eastbourne middleweight, Finlay Delea, squares up against an opponent to be confirmed whilst light-middle boxer Fin Yapp looks to put in a display.

Bantamweight Haydon Mack takes on an Emeralds ABC rival, while a 31-year-old doctor from Eastbourne DGH, Zehra Gozen, boxes Miranda Adamson from Worthing also at bantamweight.

Eastbourne Borough FC members can benefit from reduced entry on the door of £7 if they bring their membership card.

Otherwise it’s adults £15, £12 early bird; U16s/Brighton Uni students £12, £10 early. VIP tables £40 pp.

