Box HIIT Amateur Boxing Club say they are proud to end a busy 2022 having successfully affiliated to England Boxing.

England Boxing is the national governing body whose role is to develop, promote and support the sport of amateur boxing, and it does this through a network of affiliated clubs.

The Bexhill-based club are now able to offer training and support for amateur boxers and provide a platform for them to compete in local, regional and national competitions.

The club will work closely with England Boxing to promote the development of amateur boxing.

It's been a busy and fruitful year at Box HIIT ABC in Bexhill

There are many benefits of amateur boxing, both physically and mentally. These include improved cardiovascular fitness and endurance, enhanced self-discipline and confidence, improved mood and overall well-being, enhanced social skills and teamwork.

Additionally, amateur boxing can also play a role in promoting community cohesion and engagement.

Through regular training sessions and competitions, amateur boxing clubs provide a space for individuals from different backgrounds and communities to come together, interact and form friendships.

This can help to foster a sense of belonging and inclusion and can also help to break down social barriers and stereotypes.

Box HIIT have already delivered community projects since their formation in 2019 including free women’s boxing and to celebrate their affiliation to England Boxing, are now offering free boxing classes to men throughout January.

Men can book into boxing classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings throughout January for free. Book via boxhiitgym.com

Founder and head boxing coach Siobhan Keppler said: “We are proud to have been able to offer so many community projects in 2022 including free holiday clubs for children, free boxing for women and girls, so we are really excited to now be able to start 2023 with a free option for men too.

"Boxing has so many benefits for peoples mental and physical wellbeing, so we are really looking forward to making the sport even more accessible to the local community.”

