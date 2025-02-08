Chichester boxer Joseph Butler has landed a big fight on Frank Warren’s Queensberry promotion boxing show in Bournemouth next month.

The 25-year-old, who has won all five of his professional fights without dropping a round, takes on the undefeated Mace Ruegg, who boasts a record of 12-0, in the Saturday, March 1 showdown.

Butler had a successful amateur career with over 50 bouts, gaining a national title along the way.

He said: “This is my time now to box on big shows and get the big fights. Since my management team, GW Pro Boxing, secured me this fight I’ve been putting the hard work in at the gym. Sparring’s been great, training’s been great and I’m excited for March 1 to show everyone.”

Joseph Butler with his team after one of his victories

Joseph’s trainer and uncle Joby Linn said: “Joseph is a very talented kid – we’ve been sparring British and European level fighters in this camp as that’s the level Joseph is at.

"We expect a great performance from him on March 1 and then we can push on to bigger and better fights.

"His opponent Mace Ruegg is a good kid and comes to win, so we’re fully preparing for that, but Joseph has an amazing team around him and talent and skill to get the job done.”

Tickets are available at Queensberry.co.uk or direct from Joseph on instagram – jbutler_99