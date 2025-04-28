Chris Eubank: Victory achieved, legacy created – now for your health and well-being, please retire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While many had almost dubbed it The Emperor’s New Clothes contest, Saturday’s evening showdown at White Hart Lane certainly didn’t disappoint – 12 exciting and enthralling rounds, although some are perhaps getting a little carried away by dubbing it one of the greatest domestic contests in the history of British boxing.

One journalist who compared it to Hagler vs Hearns in 1985 must have been at the sherry in the Tottenham Press Lounge.

It was clearly the correct result, and while a number if the Benn camp and fan base have questioned the margin, the punch stats effectively back the decision of all three judges.

The official CompuBox stats revealed that over the 12 rounds (36 minutes) Chris Eubank Junior threw 912 punches, 367 of which connected, whilst his opponent Conor Benn, threw 593 of which 215 connected, a difference of 152, which again backs up the unanimous and identical 116-112 decision on all judges’ scorecards.

Chris Eubank Jr celebrates with Chris Eubank Snr, after victory against Conor Benn in the Middleweight fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

So, on average in every round, Eubank connected with between 12 and 13 punches more than his opponent, another telling stat was the jab count, Eubanks connecting 180 times to Benn’s 35.

The Sky Box Office viewers’ interactive scorecard indicated a draw but again backs up the age-old adage that because of their position at ringside the judges don’t necessarily see the same fight as the TV viewers.

Even before either fighter laced a glove on Saturday, we had the almost Hollywood moment when Chris Eubank Senior stepped out of the limousine with his son, after an apparent long-term estrangement.

The TV people lapped it up, clearly staged but every bit as dramatic as Kendo Nagasaki taking his mask off at Wolverhampton in 1977 or Sonny and Cher getting back together.

But even before that Eubank Junior played a blinder in the build-up, the Egg Slap, almost panto, but look at the column inches (or yards) and the media coverage.

He verbally schooled the normally over-confident Eddie Hearn and probably won a lot of neutrals over to Team Eubank in the process.

But the upshot is that the beef should now be over, once and for all – neither has anything left to prove against the other, and talk of a rematch is more about enhancing other people’s bank accounts than both fighters’ careers.

The late, and much missed Colin Hart once told me, there’s none so brave as a boxing promoter.

Speaking as someone who saw Chris Eubank Junior fight locally as an amateur, I think the time has come to bring the curtain down on his career.

Saturday night is a pinnacle that will almost certainly never be usurped, but at 35 years old, I almost got the feeling after the final bell that Old Father Time hadn’t just tapped Eubank Junior on the shoulder, he had him in a Half Nelson!

He’s financially secure as a result of Saturday night, despite the ludicrous fines for the ‘egg’ and the weigh-in issues. He has nothing left to prove, to himself, his family or the British public.

Go on Strictly, Catchphrase, Blankety Blank, Pointless whatever, or even like his dad, do a stint in the Jungle, just go anywhere but a boxing ring. Please retire Chris, with both your sporting legacy assured but also, more importantly, in good health.