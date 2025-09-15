Crawley boxer Chidi Amanwa aiming to win titles as he prepares for professional debut

Chidi Amanwa in action in the Elite National Championships last year | Picture: England Boxing

Chidi Amanwa has dreamt of being a professional boxer since he was eight-years-old - and now that dream is coming true.

The 27-year-old from Crawley is making his pro debut on October 11 at Sir James Hawkey Hall in Woodford Green.

It’s a been a long journey for Amanwa, who started his boxing journey at Crawley Amateur Boxing, to get this point, but he knew he was ready for this next step.

He now trains at Britania Boxing Club in Hookwood and is managed by Costakis Evangelou and promoted by Premier Boxing Promotions.

Chidi Amanwa with one of his belts | Picture: England Boxing

Amanwa told us: “Becoming a professional boxer was always the plan; from the moment my boxing journey began at 8 years old when I first joined Crawley Boxing Club. Coach, Paul Hipperson, took me out to Germany for my first amatuer bout, and by my third bout I had won the National SchoolBoy Championships with Coach Paddy Harmey.”

When he was 16, Amanwa moved to Battlebridge Boxing Club and with coach George Brown in his corner and he won the National Development Championships. Brown set up Britania Boxing Club in 2020 and representing Britania, he won the National Developments again, and went on to win the Elite National Championships in 2024.

“In June of '24 I represented England in the Three Nations,” added Amanwa. “After a very successful season, I knew I was ready to take that next step. I am now aiming to win titles in the professional ranks.”

It can never be easier watching a loved one in the ring, Amanwa’s wife Mia says she loves watching Chidi box and says she feels honoured to be by his side on this journey.

“Not everyone gets to live their childhood dreams - but Chidi was born to box; he always wanted to go pro, and he's done it,” said a proud Mia.

“So much of his skill is natural, but his hard work and dedication has led him to where he is now. I love watching Chidi box, but it's conflicting because it's also a horrible experience, watching someone you love and care about walk into a ring.

“I am beyond proud of Chidi and his boxing achievements, and I can't wait to see him win his debut. I feel truly honoured to be able to be by his side on this incredible journey.”