Crawley boxer unlucky to lose competitive contest with just seconds remaining

Olubanjo brought more experience from numerous unlicensed bouts and brought a come forward high pressure style.

Dawood coped well in the first by keeping him at bay with straight punches, dispersed with uppercuts as his opponent tried to close the distance and land heavy single punches.

The contest was a story of accurate combinations from Khan and Big single counters from Olubanjo, who had plenty of support in the crowd who cheered even when his blows landed on gloves.

Khan to his credit, showed plenty of heart and as the pace increased in the second elected to stand his ground, which ultimately suited his opponent.

To his credit Khan in the last round, knowing he was likely behind on the judges scorecards, went toe to toe and inevitably was caught by some big punches as he landed his own.

The referee, perhaps swayed by the crowd l, gave Khan two quick standing counts, then with seconds left, Olubanjo landed a big hook which made a large thud on Khans glove as he blocked the punch and despite this the referee jumped in with a third count and the contest was over despite Khan's protests.

Ultimately Olubanjo was on his way to a points decision based on his cleaner blows in the last two rounds, but that is not to take away from Dawoods performance, his best in a Crawley vest so far against a very strong opponent.

He can now take that experience on to his next contest.

Volunteer coaches from Crawley Amateur Boxing Club took part in their Child Safeguarding course in Brighton last weekend.

As well as first aid, it is one of the steps required by England Boxing in order for someone to achieve their coaching status.

Each coach must complete the course as well as a refresher every three years.

Club Chairman Rees Hopcraft said: "Safeguarding children is something we take extremely seriously and is vitally important in any sport. I would urge all parents to check the safeguarding credentials of any boxing gym before sending their child there."