Crawley junior boxing duo Noel and Minter reach Southern Counties area finals

Junior Crawley Boxing Club stars Lucas Noel and Archie Minter sailed into the Southern Counties area finals with fine wins in Kent on Saturday,

Both beating Kent champions on points, Noel and Minter now face opposition from the famous Hastings West Hill club for the regional title round of the national development championships this Saturday in Portsmouth.

Noel, 15, and in the under 57kg and 2-10 bout category, faced Bobby Taber of West Kingsdown. The Pound Hill youngster got off to a flying start, with his trademark heavy hooks landing to the head and body.

A big hook from the Kent champ rocked Noel at the end of the first but he kept his composure throughout round two, sticking to his opponent and not allowing him to settle.

Archie Minter and Lucas Noel | Picture: submitted

In the final round Noel worked behind the jab to good effect before releasing his big shots to take a split decision of the judges.

Minter, 16 and in the 63-66kg categiory, also win by a 3-2 split aganst Maidstone opponent Nikolei Kolev of the Westree boxing club.

In a free flowing contest Minter bustled forward landing with some big right hands, catching Kolev on the back foot and trapping him in the corner for lengthy periods.

Crawley Boxing Club hold their first show of the season on Sunday, October 13th at the Goffs Park social club, where the town's boxers take on opposition from across the region. Entry is just £15 for adults and £5 for under 16's. First bell is scheduled to be at 1230.