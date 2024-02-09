Crawley's young boxing stars set to shine again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The previous show at this bustling venue saw the new Crawley stars win 11 of 12 contests. Since November, always hungry to improve, the young prospects have gained experience boxing away from home, often at short notice.

Dartford: February 3: Lightweight (60kg) Owais Khan maintained his unbeaten run with a unanimous decision over Lenny Lee of Tenterten, Kent. Owais was forced to abandon his smooth style by the tenacious Lee and had to gut it out and punch away with some furious give and take exchanges. The constant pressure from Owais forced Lee to duck his head dangerously low at times leading to a point deduction, sealing a hard fought points win.

Mile Oak, Brighton: February 3: Hard punching 58kg junior Lucas Noel lost a close split decision to Aaron Marsh of Epsom. After three wins including two stoppages, it was time to step up in class and Lucas showed he belonged there, landing hard combinations against the more experienced Surrey boxer.

Owais Khan maintained his unbeaten run with a unaminous decision over Lenny Lee | Picture: Max Spanner

But with only 16 hours notice, Lucas lost his composure at times and had to endure standing counts in the first and third rounds, although came storming back every time. Despite the counts, Lucas landing terrific, hard hooks throughout the contest and can consider himself a tad unlucky, dropping a split decision from the judges. Micheal Georgeiv, 23 and Lucas Brown, 15, lost out on decisions against Marley Bygraves (Moulscoombe, Brighton) and Maison Ducasse (Epsom) respectively. Both battled hard and gained experience tackling strong and aggressive boxers.

Clapham, NW3: January 28: Archie Minter answered a last minute call up to face the more experienced Abdul Baset-Ahmadi of Metrobox. Giving away a year in age and bout experience showed his potential dropping a debatable split decision. Archie, 15, landed some cracking left hooks to head and body, but was at times caught by jabs coming in. After two very close rounds, a dominant third round with Archie constantly advancing should have been enough, but the judges plumped for the home boxer.

Archie goes forward to box Michael Manning of BN1 at Horsham on the February 24.

