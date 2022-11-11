Eastbourne boxing show packs a punch

Nineteen bouts were scheduled with boxers from all over the south competing.

Rocky Shergold of Eastbourne BC (38kg, aged 13) had his first skills bout versus Aden Ahmed of Worthing. Both boxers showed control, courage and skill. Skills bouts are an opportunity to introduce boxers to the ring without the pressure of a result.

Bantamweight Haydon Mack of EBC stopped his opponent from Wiltshire in the first round with a cracking display of counterpunching and range finding.

Rocky Shergold, right, and Haydon Mack

Bout of the night went to Eastbourne middleweight Fin Delea who fought Finchley's Marcel Gulia. The Finchley man took a well-earned decision.

At welterweight, Connor Dain edged out his Finchley opponent on a split decision. Bantamweight and DHG doctor Zehra Gozen lost out in a split decision to Miranda Adamson of Worthing.

EBC’s Adam Haniver said: "This show was a colossal effort from our team. We spent months organising it so that boxers from across the south could compete in an exciting venue.

"Langney Sports Bowls Club hosted in partnership with Eastbourne Borough FC. Thank you to all at Eastbourne Borough CIC, the officials, boxers and coaches.”

