Eastbourne's Skateworld stages big fight night

Organisers are hoping plenty of local fans will turn out to support the town’s boxers.

It takes place at Skateworld on Lottbridge Drive and will see local fighters take on boxers from all over the country.

Eastbourne's Omid Raouf

Between 12 and 16 top-class amateur bouts will be staged under England Boxing rules.

Those attending are warned no heels are to be worn in the venue. Security will refuse entrance.

This is due to the potential of damage to the skate arena flooring. No food or drink can be brought in but there will be food and drink available at the bar and what is described as a family-friendly event.

Advance tickets must be bought.

Adam Haniver, Eastbourne boxing coach, said: “We run three of these shows a year. This is the second with the third being on Saturday, April 23.

“The club’s captain, Omid Raouf, a middleweight, is boxing a Chichester opponent and local favourite Finn Delea also boxes at middleweight.

“Making his ring debut is Brighton University student Jez Brooks at under-69kg – and that’s along with more Eastbourne fighters who will be out to impress and well worth coming along to support.”

You can book tickets at eastbourneboxingclub.onlineticketseller.co.uk/events/11876