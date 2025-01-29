Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday, January 28, a launch press conference for the Eubank vs McKenna bout was staged in Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The press conference was tense, and both fighters seemed relaxed and ready for a ‘blockbuster’ event on March 7, as described by Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman.

Saureland added: "There has been a massive storm in Brighton this week and it is only going to grow between now and March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a blockbuster of a card, headlined by a real throwback fight. Tyrone McKenna really brings it and is rarely in a bad fight but Harlem is planning on making a big statement.

On Tuesday, January 28, a launch press conference for the Eubank vs McKenna bout was staged in Brighton.

"This fight is now for the vacant IBF Intercontinental title, so the winner will get a top 10 ranking in the world."

At the launch press conference in Brighton, Harlem Eubank said: "McKenna is going to be in for a hard night. He likes wars, but he's picked the wrong one this time and he will find out the hard way.

"I'm here to put an end to the mistruths that he has planted in his head. It's going to be beautiful and it's what I have been waiting for. I've been waiting for someone to bring a war and bring it to me head-on.”

Watch our video above to see some of the highlights and exchanges between the two boxers.

This fight will be free on Channel 5, live from the Brighton Centre.