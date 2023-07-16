Former amateur star passes the England Boxing Child Safeguarding Course

Former amateur star Lee Minter has become the latest volunteer at Crawley Amateur Boxing Club to pass the England Boxing Child Safeguarding Course.

It is a requirement of all coaches at England Boxing affiliated coaches to complete this as well as a first aid qualification before they can start to work with and teach young people to box.

Lee joins an ever growing band of hard-working coaches and volunteers at the Three Bridges based gym as the club prepares for the 2023/24 season which starts in September and Crawley are looking at a busy year ahead.

Chairman and Club Child Welfare Officer Rees Hopcraft said: "As well as teaching young people skills like teamwork, discipline and fitness levels needed to box and represent the club in competition, keeping children safe from harm when they are in the club is a vital part of our work."

The club's advanced youngsters are back in pre-season training twice a week in July, going back to full time training in August. Junior beginners classes are on Saturday mornings and Tuesday evenings from age 10 and upwards and start back at the start of September. Please message the club's Facebook group for further joining information.

