One of Horsham Boxing Club’s youngest members was the second boxer to get the season moving last Saturday.

Ten-year-old John-Jack Ockendon took on Leo Doe of Worthing ABC on their home show at Worthing Leisure Centre.

John-Jack and Leo both opened the show each having their first skills bout in what was an entertaining opener.

The Horsham Boxer started off strongly and was using the ring well, firing his jab and strong back hand from his southpaw stance.

Horsham BC’s John-Jack Ockendon with his coaches | Picture via Horsham Boxing Club

In the second round, Leo came out more aggressive of the two and was having success but John-jack started to counter and again used his footwork to glide around the ring.

The third round saw both lads put in their all, making for a great contest in a bout which is designed for the boxers to learn from. There is no winner in a skills bout and each have their hands raised at the end of the contest.

Both these young lads did their clubs proud and John-Jack was smiling from ear to hear with his medal.

The boxing season started last week and Horsham Boxing Club have been out both weeks now, with their young boxers both having skills bouts.

Club captain Noah Jolly is due to box this weekend in what will be the club’s first competitive bout of this season.

With so many competing boxers, the club are looking to get them all out as much as possible