Big-time boxing returned to Brighton last night (November 10) as Harlem Eubank showed he could have what it takes to bring more glories days to the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thirty two years after Chris Eubank retained his WBO middleweight title at the Brighton Centre, his nephew Harlem, 28, was back at the same venue looking to extend a promising 18-0 record against Timo Schwarzkopf, a Kosovan-born German fighting out of Stuttgart.

A packed Friday night crowd cheered on the local man, who began his sporting life as a youth footballer with Brighton and Hove Albion, and karate champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fight, which was also broadcast live on Channel Five, was for the WBO Global Super-Lightweight title and latest chapter of the Eubank family’s fighting dynasty.

A victorious Harlem Eubank by DJ Slotty Images.

A partisan crowd cheered on their man as he came into the ring to the sounds of Tina Turner’s We Don’t Need Another Hero, accompanied by his uncle Chris, back to his eccentric, posing best by Harlem’s side.

The bout started well for the Brighton boxer, who looked in immaculate condition, and in the opening rounds he landed some good body shots and was able to outmanoeuvre and keep the German where he wanted him, making full use of his jab and footwork.

In the third round Eubank floored the 32-year-old Schwarkopf with a rapid right but the German beat the count, came out swinging and survived the round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the bout progressed it became clear the older man was no pushover and his relentless front-foot approach was cramping Eubank’s movement and natural style, and his tight defence was stopping Eubank from causing too much damage.

Harlem Eubank in action against Timo Schwarzkopf by DJ Slotty Images

Eubank was docked a point for a low punch in the fifth round and began to land some good shots, testing the genetically-famed Eubank family chin.

Schwarkopf’s determined approach continued to pay dividends and as well as nullifying Eubank he’d also subdued the crowd.

Eubank was in trouble in round eight but burst out of the corner and left the durable German reeling from some powerful shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following rounds were relatively close affairs until Eubank cleaned Schwarkopf up with a fierce right hook in round 11.

Harlem Eubank and Timo Schwarzkopf by DJ Slotty Images

Schwarkopf gamely got to feet but his legs were gone and the ref rightly stopped the fight.

In addition to Eubank’s 19th professional win, there was success for other Sussex fighters on the bill.

Shoreham heavyweight Tommy Welch, the son of local hero and British and Commonwealth champion Scott Welch, secured a convincing win over Argentine Jonathan Vergara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big-hitting Welch, 28, swiftly extended his unbeaten run to 12-0 in just four rounds.

After repeatedly knocking the Argentine to the canvas he finished the job off in the fourth with a hammering straight right and a left hook, before Vergara’s team threw in the towel.

Whitehawk’s Harvey Dykes made a winning start to his professional career with a four round decision over Belgian’s Erik Nazaryan.

The former National Amateur Champion bossed a very one-sided affair over the veteran Georgian-born fighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiernan Bradley, a Hove-based Dubliner, showed significant amounts of style and power in his routine win over Poland’s Michal Bulik.

The promising super lightweight was always in control of the six-round bout, reflected in the judge’s score of 60-52 in his favour.