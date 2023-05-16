Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Hastings Kickboxing Academy chief Carl awarded 4th Dan

Hastings Kickboxing Academy owner and Head Coach Carl Denne was recently awarded his 4th Dan in Kickboxing.

By ContributorContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 07:47 BST
Carl Denne receiving his 4th Dan from Garth PorterCarl Denne receiving his 4th Dan from Garth Porter
Carl Denne receiving his 4th Dan from Garth Porter

He received this award in recognition of his dedication to the sport. Carl has dedicated the past 30 years to martial arts, achieving many titles during his competing years. He now promotes Martial Art events and runs monthly training programmes to help fighters in the South East prepare to represent England in the ICO World Championships.

Carl and HKA also work closely with local schools and agencies by supporting the local community, not only teaching Kickboxing but helping people achieve a positive mindset and wellbeing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carl said: “What an honour, I was extremely humbled to be awarded and presented with my 4th Dan black belt, which was handed over by none other than Garth A Porter (who is a well known face in the martial arts world), with some incredible words from my very long-time friend Malcolm Martin.

Most Popular

"I’d like to thank Andrew Hennessy, Neil Kelly and the rest of the board that awarded me the grade. Nearly 5 years ago I was completely grilled through (thankfully) my last physical examination when I passed my 3rd Dan. I’m extremely humbled and very thankful (again) to you all.”

If you would like any further information about kickboxing or K1/Muay Thai classes available at HKA or Fight Night 11 please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]

Related topics:South East