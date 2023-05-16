Carl Denne receiving his 4th Dan from Garth Porter

He received this award in recognition of his dedication to the sport. Carl has dedicated the past 30 years to martial arts, achieving many titles during his competing years. He now promotes Martial Art events and runs monthly training programmes to help fighters in the South East prepare to represent England in the ICO World Championships.

Carl and HKA also work closely with local schools and agencies by supporting the local community, not only teaching Kickboxing but helping people achieve a positive mindset and wellbeing.

Carl said: “What an honour, I was extremely humbled to be awarded and presented with my 4th Dan black belt, which was handed over by none other than Garth A Porter (who is a well known face in the martial arts world), with some incredible words from my very long-time friend Malcolm Martin.

"I’d like to thank Andrew Hennessy, Neil Kelly and the rest of the board that awarded me the grade. Nearly 5 years ago I was completely grilled through (thankfully) my last physical examination when I passed my 3rd Dan. I’m extremely humbled and very thankful (again) to you all.”