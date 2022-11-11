First up was White (42kg), who was boxing the third leg of a trilogy against John Boy Doran (42kg, Panthers Gym).

After winning one match apiece this was the deciding match between the two young men.

The match started with both boys straight off the mark to prove their worth.

Hastings West Hill BC coach Dave Bishop, William White and Coach and Matchmaker Michael White

After an exciting three rounds the moment of truth showed the grit, determination and hard work put in the gym pay off for White, who won on a 4-1 decision to become the Southern Counties finalist in his weight division.

He will now move on to the regional rounds.

Pooley (under 52kg) was next – he boxed a hard opponent from Pej Boxing Club, Hadley Baksin, and Pooley lost on an unanimous decision.

Finally it was the turn of Bashkin (under 71kg) who boxed three three-minute rounds against Tommy Perfect from Woking ABC.

Bashkin showed such fighting spirit but was unfortunately on the losing end of the decision.

The trio’s appearances in Brighton come just a week after the West Hill club marked President Winchester’s 50th anniversary with an amateur boxing dinner show in the Montgomery Suite at Bannatynes Hotel.