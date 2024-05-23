Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoreham’s exciting heavyweight prospect Tommy Welch fights at iconic boxing venue York Hall, Bethnal Green, tomorrow night (Friday 24th).

With an unbeaten record of 13/0, Welch, 29, makes his debut fighting under the GBM promotional banner against the highly rated Colombian Brayan Santander.

Santander, 23, fights out of his home town of El Cerrito and arrives in East London with a very creditable record of 11/1.

Speaking to Sussexworl, Welch steered well clear of any of the traditional trash talk as always and instead was very complimentary of his opponent.

Tommy Welch fights at York Hall on Friday night (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

“Even at 23 he’s an experienced guy, who knows the game well. He’s ranked inside the world top 200, he’s got rounds under his belt and is a very credible opponent for me at this stage of my career,” Welch said. “It’s a test, but as a professional fighter every bout should be a test.”

Welch added “ At 13 and 0, I’m at the level I am now, I know what the job in hand is, and I’m confident I will come out with another win on my record.

“I haven’t signed a formal agreement with GBM, but like my fights with Hennessey Promotions, it’s very much a gentleman’s agreement, which suits both parties.”

Whilst Welch is expected to take a large contingent of travelling support from Sussex to the venue, for those who cannot make it to London the fight will be broadcast ‘free to air’ on the Talksport YouTube boxing channel, with the legendary Adam Smith providing the commentary.

Welch, who is trained and managed by his father, former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Scott, sees this contest, his second of 2024, as a potential springboard to exciting times.