Horsham Boxing Club will host another night of action-packed amateur boxing at The Drill Hall, Denne Road, on Saturday week.

Horsham Boxing Club members are gearing up for a big home show on February 11

The February 11 show will host around 20 competitive bouts, with boys and girls from the age of 10 upwards competing.

Ferad Yetik, the club’s smallest boxer at just 28kg, is having his fourth bout and is looking to get his first win after being on the wrong end of a couple of bad decisions.

Archie Draper, 13, after impressing in his skills bout at the last home show, is looking fantastic in the gym and will be having his first competitive bout on the Horsham home show.

Jake Durrant and Phelan Jeffrey both made a start to their boxing careers this season.

Having both had two bouts, with two wins apiece, they are eager to carry on their win streaks in front of their home crowd.

Another two Horsham boxers who are looking to impress are James Dawes and Noah Jolly, who both were unfortunately not on the last home show.

Club captain Jolly is hot off a first-round stoppage win last week and is hoping to have a repeat performance.

With a bout pencilled in for the following week also, Jolly is looking to have a busy season.

Former Southern Counties champion Charlie Perry is also on the bill and has his sights set on the championships coming up in March.

All of the boxers have been training hard and are looking forward to putting on a fantastic display of boxing in front of the home crowd.

Over the past couple of years, the club has seen a rise of people becoming interested in the sport of boxing and now offer classes for competitive boxers, keep fitters and minors from the age of 5-10 on a Saturday morning.

The club are also in talks with Horsham Parkinson’s Charity group about offering classes for anyone living locally with Parkinson’s.

With the club continuously growing and welcoming more members, they are still looking for sponsors to help with the running of the club. Horsham Boxing Club are currently kindly sponsored by Masters of Roofing.

And they are seeking any other local businesses who might be interested in any of the sponsorship packages available to get in touch to discuss how you can help.

Please email [email protected] to find out how you could help the local club and their numerous members.

Tickets for the Horsham show on February 11 are available via social media or the ticket hotlines: 07821 521051 or 07703 809547 and there will also be limited tickets available to buy on the door.

The club welcome you all at the show, where you can show support for their local boxers.

Doors open at 5:45pm and boxing commences at 6:30.

