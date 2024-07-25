Horsham boxers’ awards are so tough to judge
The evening began with some of the younger members of Horsham Boxing Club receiving their medals to recognise their hard work and dedication at the ‘Mini Mayhem’ group for five to 10-year-olds.
Next to be handed out was for the best junior boxer of the season. This was one of the hardest to decide on, with the younger boxers Frazer Hodgson, John-Jack Ockendon and Johnny Scarborough all performing so well in their first few bouts, as well as Peyton-Marie Jeffery proving her potential with bronze in the national amateur championships.
Despite their efforts, this award was handed to the very successful Tony Giles who in this season had four bouts, with four exceptional wins.
The best youth boxer award was presented to Phelan Jeffery after outstanding performances in his bouts this season.
Phelan stepped up to face opponents with double his experience and coming away with a bronze medal at the national amateur championships, claiming the southern counties title.
The best senior boxer award was given to Joseph Kawuma for his successes. Kawuma has been improving each fight and continues to put in the hard work.
Most improved boxer was another incredibly hard one to decide and two awards were handed out, to brothers Levi and Owen Mitchell. The two have worked so hard in and out of the ring and improved leaps and bounds to be where they are now.
Three more prestigious trophies, two of which date back years, were handed out.
The Points Cup is won by the boxer with the most points – one point for a bout and an extra point for winning.
For the second season in a row, it was won by Noah Jolly as he racked up the most points, having nine bouts this season.
Noah is a credit to the club.
The Bob Morris Cup is in memory of the club founder and given to the most rounded member for giving their all in training, competitions and supporting team-mates.
Jude Thompson was awarded the cup as he has given his all this season.
The biggest trophy to be won at the awards evening is the Boxer of the Season prize.
After an amazing success for Horsham BC this season, Charlie Perry won this award for his gold medal in the national amateur championships, as he is the current southern counties and national champion.
This is a real success story for Horsham Boxing Club and Charlie and one that all at the club are so proud of.
The boxers are now getting ready and training for the new season which will start in September as they look to achieve more successes in 2024-25.
The club welcome any sponsors for the upcoming season to help with taking all of the boxers to shows, as well as travelling the country for championships and putting on our own home shows.
For any information, please contact [email protected]
