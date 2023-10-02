Horsham Boxing Club celebrate two champs in the camp

Phelan Jeffery carried on the success for Horsham Boxing Club this weekend, becoming the Southern Counties Champion with a dominant display against the powerfully built Layton Aldridge from Maidstone ABC.

From the first bell, both lads met in the centre of the ring trading leather blow for blow. Phelan landed a succession of straight jabs and crosses through the middle of Aldridge’s guard which pushed the Maidstone boxer back towards the ropes. Although trying to counter, Phelan was relentless in his pursuit and didn’t take a backwards step.

Towards the end of the round, the Horsham boxer caught Aldridge with a cracking over hand right, followed by a left hook, but Aldridge took the shots well and jabbed his way out of danger.

The second round was just as fast paced but again Phelan was the more aggressive on the attack, not giving Layton a chance to get his own shots off. By the end of the round he looked pleased to have the minute rest.

Phelan Jeffery and Charlie Perry. Picture: submitted

After what was an action packed second round, the third round did not disappoint. With Phelan’s work rate just starting to slow, he was docked a point for rolling too low. However, he again was snapping the head of Aldridge back with vicious straight shots and looking to be a clear winner.

When the bell went, both lads embraced in what was a worthy county final.

Phelan was announced the winner and Southern Counties champion. Charlie Perry was also due to box in the Southern Counties Final but his opponent pulled out the day before but being as he boxed in the Sussex box off round where he became Sussex Champion, he automatically also becomes Southern Counties Champion, meaning Horsham Boxing Club have two Southern Counties champions this time who will both be progressing to the national stages, held in Southampton in two weeks time.

