Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham Boxing Club successfully ended the 23-24 boxing season with two unanimous wins over the past couple of weeks.

Following her success in the National Schools Championships winning a bronze medal, Junior female boxer, Peyton-Marie Jeffery (Red), travelled to Portsmouth to take on Abbie Underhill from Church ABC.

Red started the contest on the front foot, pressuring her opponent and forcing Underhill onto the back foot. Red landed some solid shots and a powerful back hand which spun her opponent round each time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second round, Red continued to work on the front foot with non-stop punching, continuously putting Underhill under pressure.

Peyton-Marie - aka Red - with her Horsham Boxing Club coaches | Submitted picture

In the final round, Red came out storming, letting her hands go and working her opponent to the corner. Red used her non-stop approach and constant punching to the head and body in the final round. At the end of the final bell, Red was awarded the victory by unanimous decision.

Last weekend, Horsham Boxing Club’s Owen Mitchell boxed on the Leigh Park show up against Ryan Oakley of Bordon ABC. Having previously had 3 bouts pull out last minute, Owen was eager to perform.

At the first bell, Owen looked to impress with his fast footwork and slick movement as he used his in and out movement to land crisp punches and make his opponent miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second round, Mitchell continued to use his boxing to his advantage as Oakley tried to hold and force a scrappy fight, but Owen did well to move off and work to his pace.

Horsham's Owen Mitchell boxed on the Leigh Park show | Submitted picture

In the final round, Owen looked to be the clear winner as he continued to land the more eye-catching shots, landing some solid rear-hand, left-hook combinations.

Afte three round, Owen was declared the winner by unanimous decision.