Horsham Boxing Club end season on high note – and that’s unanimous
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following her success in the National Schools Championships winning a bronze medal, Junior female boxer, Peyton-Marie Jeffery (Red), travelled to Portsmouth to take on Abbie Underhill from Church ABC.
Red started the contest on the front foot, pressuring her opponent and forcing Underhill onto the back foot. Red landed some solid shots and a powerful back hand which spun her opponent round each time.
In the second round, Red continued to work on the front foot with non-stop punching, continuously putting Underhill under pressure.
In the final round, Red came out storming, letting her hands go and working her opponent to the corner. Red used her non-stop approach and constant punching to the head and body in the final round. At the end of the final bell, Red was awarded the victory by unanimous decision.
Last weekend, Horsham Boxing Club’s Owen Mitchell boxed on the Leigh Park show up against Ryan Oakley of Bordon ABC. Having previously had 3 bouts pull out last minute, Owen was eager to perform.
At the first bell, Owen looked to impress with his fast footwork and slick movement as he used his in and out movement to land crisp punches and make his opponent miss.
In the second round, Mitchell continued to use his boxing to his advantage as Oakley tried to hold and force a scrappy fight, but Owen did well to move off and work to his pace.
In the final round, Owen looked to be the clear winner as he continued to land the more eye-catching shots, landing some solid rear-hand, left-hook combinations.
Afte three round, Owen was declared the winner by unanimous decision.
Coach Danny Essex said, “I’m really pleased with the last few performances this season. Red put on a great performance just two weeks after her bronze medal in the championships and got her well-deserved win. Owen looked great against a strong opponent and he has worked so hard for it after his last few bouts falling out last minute. It is great for us to end on a high and we now look forward to next season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.