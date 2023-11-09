Horsham folk urged to support town’s big night of boxing

Horsham Boxing Club stage their first show of the season on Saturday, November 18, and have a further two more planned for February and April next year.

After a successful couple of months to begin the season, the club are hoping to keep their run of success going when 16 of their boxers compete at the home of Horsham Boxing Club shows, The Drill Hall on Denne Road.

Peyton-Marie Jeffery kick-started the season in a skills bout but in this show she will be competing in her first competitive bout. Her brother and bronze medallist at this year’s Development Championships, Phelan Jeffery, will be back in action are suffering his first loss in what was a very close contest.

Sparring partner Frazer Hodgson and John-Jack Okcendon will both be having skills bouts, along with Tommielee James, who at just 11 years of age is affectionately known as Pitbull for his aggressive style.

Horsham Boxing Club fighters and coaches are gearing up for their November 18 show | Picture from Horsham Boxing Club

National Development gold medal winner Charlie Perry will be looking to putting on a show in his first bout since winning the medal.

Club coach Olivia Baler will be making her ring return after a few months out, along with many others.

Noah Jolly will be re-matching Ziggy Henry, the lad who got the win against him in the championships to everyone’s surprise. Noah has promised to steal the show in a bout which has barn stormer written all over it.